Four arrested in raids on rave parties in Kochi hotels

Kochi

11 April 2021 22:28 IST

They were charged with possessing high-end drugs

Customs and Excise department officials conducted a joint raid at weekend rave parties at luxury hotels in the city and arrested four persons on the charge of possessing high-end drugs, on Saturday night.

The arrested are Ansar, 48, a disco jockey from Bengaluru; Nisvin, 39, Dennis, 42, and Jomy, 48, all Aluva natives. A total of 1.6 grams of MDMA drugs and 50 grams of ganja were seized from them. Personnel of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the raids that were conducted at four hotels in the city and one in Fort Kochi.

All the arrested were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A foreign national who was the key organiser of the parties managed to escape. A drive is on to nab him.

Advertising

Advertising

The raids were conducted with the help of sniffer dogs. Youths, including women, were found attending the weekend parties in large numbers.

Drugs seized

The city police arrested eight persons on Sunday on the charge of bringing in synthetic drugs like MDMA and ganja from neighbouring States in luxury vehicles.

Mohammed Azarudeen, a native of Thalangara in Kasaragod, was arrested from his rented house at Kadavanthra, while Thalangara natives Sainudeen, Mohammed Irshad, and Mohammed Shanfier were arrested from Thammanam. Vishnu, Anandan, and Anoop of Nayarambalam and Santosh of Kadavanthra were arrested on similar charges.

Information on drug peddling or usage can be passed on to the police over 99959-66666 (which has WhatsApp format yodhav app) as text, photos, video, or audio and also through 94979-80430. Details of informants will be kept confidential.