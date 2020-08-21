Four arrested for stabbing youth in Kochi

The Eloor police on Friday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a youngster.

The arrested were identified as Ramyesh, 29, Rajesh, 24, Saravanan, 26, and Mahendran, 24. They are all residents of Eloor with criminal antecedents. Two of them were arrested from their houses and two from Edappally.

They were accused of stabbing Prashanth on his thighs at Pathalam Junction on Wednesday night. The accused allegedly came on two motorcycles, stabbed the victim and fled, leaving Prashanth bleeding on the road.

According to the police, the attack was an act of vengeance against the victim for having confronted the assailants for roughing up his friend.

The police have registered a case invoking Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.