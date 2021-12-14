The Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday arrested four persons on the charge of obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties. The arrested were Muhammed Rafeeque, 37, and M.M. Haris, 36, of Muvattupuzha; Naushad, 49, of Perumbavoor, and Ibrahim, 47, of Mulavur. They are accused of preventing the police from discharging their duties during the raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the house of a Popular Front leader in Muvattupuzha on December 8.
Four arrested for obstructing police personnel
