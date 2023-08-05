Foundation stone laid for resource recovery facility

August 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The foundation stone laying for the resource recovery facility (RRF) as part of the ‘Zero waste’ project in Ravipuram division of the Kochi Corporation was held on Saturday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and Synthite Industries Limited managing director Viju Jacob laid the foundation stone in the land owned by the Corporation on K.S.N. Menon Road. Non-biodegradable waste collected from households will be stored and recycled at the facility. Plastic waste will be segregated as per type and classification.

A material collection facility will be set up in a container till the work on the RRF is completed. A release issued by organisers said biodegradable waste generated in colonies and households that are unable to install source-level systems owing to paucity of space will be treated using fibre biobins. The manure generated will be handed over free to farmers, it said.