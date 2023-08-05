HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for resource recovery facility

Non-biodegradable waste collected from households to be stored, recycled at the facility

August 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The foundation stone laying for the resource recovery facility (RRF) as part of the ‘Zero waste’ project in Ravipuram division of the Kochi Corporation was held on Saturday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and Synthite Industries Limited managing director Viju Jacob laid the foundation stone in the land owned by the Corporation on K.S.N. Menon Road. Non-biodegradable waste collected from households will be stored and recycled at the facility. Plastic waste will be segregated as per type and classification.

A material collection facility will be set up in a container till the work on the RRF is completed. A release issued by organisers said biodegradable waste generated in colonies and households that are unable to install source-level systems owing to paucity of space will be treated using fibre biobins. The manure generated will be handed over free to farmers, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.