Foundation stone laid for new building of Directorate of Prosecution

February 04, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to bring prosecution agencies under one umbrella for making the criminal justice delivery system more independent and effective.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed building of the Directorate of Prosecution and the Prosecution Academy in Kochi. The Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing a free and efficient prosecution system. Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji presided.

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court A.J. Desai unveiled the model of the proposed building at the function, which was attended by Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA.

