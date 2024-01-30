Foundation stone for integrated bus terminal at Karikkamury to be laid on February 24

January 30, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The foundation stone for the ₹12-crore first-phase development of the integrated bus terminal that has been proposed on 3.48 acres owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at Karikkamury here would be laid on February 24.

An MoU in this regard was inked in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday by Joint MD of KSRTC Pramoj Sankar, MD of Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) and also of Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC), M.S. Madhavikutty, and CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) Shaji V. Nair, in the presence of Ministers M.B. Rajesh, K.B. Ganesh Kumar and P. Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA. The KSCC would construct the bus terminal that would be built using ₹12 crore of CSML funds.

The terminal will be built on the lines of the bus terminal at Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH), where both KSRTC and private buses converge. The VHM Society will possess the land that would be developed as an integrated bus terminal, while ownership will continue to rest with the KSRTC. The KSRTC will hand over land needed for a 1.50-metre-wide footpath. Soil test will shortly commence, to be followed by a DPR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proximity of the integrated bus terminal proposed at Karikkamury with Ernakulam Junction railway station and the adjacent metro station will considerably enhance seamless inter-modal connectivity in Kochi. This will in turn benefit commuters, tourists and also entrepreneurs, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Yet another project for commercial development of the adjacent four-acre land where the KSRTC bus stand is located, will follow suit, it is learnt. Informed sources said that the final DPR for the project would be readied under the guidance of NIT or any IIT, since the land identified in Karikkamury for the bus terminal project was prone to waterlogging. “Another MoU will inked later this year, to hand over three acres that VMHS owns at Vyttila Mobility Hub to the KSRTC, to station its long-distance buses.” The two agencies had agreed on the barter arrangement, in 2023.

CSML has so far spent ₹702 crore in Kochi for various projects. Of this, ₹347 crore was the State government’s share, ₹343 crore the Centre’s share and ₹12 crore the Kochi Corporation’s share, says an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.