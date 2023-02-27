Foul smell from rubber and meat processing units in Edayar continues unabated

February 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Foul smell emanating from rubber and meat processing units in the Edayar industrial area continues to affect the lives of residents there.

The unchecked emissions from erring industries had forced councillors representing the affected areas to stage a protest at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board at Eloor. The elected representatives blamed the Board for its failure to initiate stringent action against the units. The public protest against the continuing air pollution was stepped up after an investigation by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, revealed that the odour threshold level was beyond the limit at all the sampling points in six units at Edayar.

The average concentration of total volatile organic compounds was beyond the limit in a majority of the sampling points. The study found that biofilters, used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes, were not functioning properly in the units involved in rubber, meat and waste processing activities.

“The foul odour had reduced on the day of our protest and the next day. But it shot up again on the third day, showing that the board has not taken steps to check the foul smell,” alleged Ayoob P.M., councillor representing the Pathalam ward in Eloor municipality. A.D. Sujil, chairman of the civic body, also agreed that the residents in Edayar and nearby areas were experiencing the foul odour, despite repeated complaints submitted before the Board.

In response to the allegations, the Board officials pointed out that they had shared the findings of the interim report prepared by the NIIST with the management of the units. “We are planning to issue notices to them stating that action must be taken to rectify the damaged biofilters within one month,” they said.