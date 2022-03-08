Forward Commission submits report

Age relaxation for forward community members in government jobs mooted

Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities has suggested age relaxation for the community members while applying for government jobs.

The panel headed by M. R. Hariharan Nair is also understood to have suggested various economic welfare schemes for the community members similar to the ones that are being offered to other communities in the State.

Interestingly, the Commission firmed up its recommendations after conducting a random survey among the forward community families. The Nair Service Society, which had refused to cooperate with the survey, had also unsuccessfully challenged it in the Kerala High Court.

The report, which is believed to have put forward suggestions for addressing the social, educational and economic backwardness of the forward communities, was submitted to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Incidentally, 163 communities, including 15 Christian communities, which are out of the ambit of any form of caste-based reservation, were earlier listed as forward communities in the State.