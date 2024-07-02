Forum threatens to intensify stir if meeting fails to provide solution to Edavanakad sea erosion issue 

The Edavanakad Theera Samrakshana Samithi, which is in the forefront of the fight demanding a lasting solution to the worsening sea incursion, has charted out an intense protest plan, including the expansion of the protest beyond the coastal village to the city limits, if no tangible solution is forthcoming in the Minister-level meeting likely to be held on Thursday.

The Samithi has adopted a wait-and-watch approach until that meeting, on a request by the District Collector, who had agreed to take up the matter with the Revenue Minister. A meeting with the Collector was held last (June 28) Friday when the Samithi observed a day-long hartal.

As a prelude to a potentially prolonged stir, a torchlight protest, reportedly attended by over 1,000 people, was organised by the Samithi from Aniyal to Kuzhuppilly. Sabu P.B., member of Ward 9 and one of the three vice-presidents of the Samithi, said, “If things do not work out as expected, we will start with a relay hunger strike in front of the village office. It will be progressively intensified. Hartals are also being planned.” Kochu Thresya of Ward 13 and M.B. Sajith of Ward 1 are the other two vice-presidents.

Laying siege to the Goshree bridges and the KMK Junction in North Paravur and taking the protest to the city limits, including the doorsteps of the Collector’s camp office, are also part of the plan.

During the meeting with the Collector last week, the district administration could only propose temporary solutions like a geotextilebag-based seawall and widening and deepening of canals for water drainage, due to the financial constraints of the government.

The Samithi was concerned that the allocated ₹46 lakh for the geotextilebag-based seawall might suffer the same fate as the previous ₹48-lakh seawall installed during 2022-23,and had since been hurled into nearby waterbodies where they remained deposited till date.

The residents allege that the seawall, which has not been maintained over the last 20 years, has several missing stretches along the shore, leaving families vulnerable to the vagaries of the sea.

The Samithi has been demanding tetrapods and breakwaters along the coast, coupled with the restoration of the 2.50-km stretch of the old coastal road.