Forum slams ‘Punargeham’ rehabilitation programme for Chellanam residents

Will oppose project, says Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, a group in the coastal panchayat of Chellanam demanding a comprehensive action plan to protect the coast between Chellanam and Fort Kochi, has slammed the rehabilitation programme ‘Punergeham’ introduced by the State government for those living in the most vulnerable parts of the coast.

While the Janakiya Vedhi welcomed the recent statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the entire coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi would be protected, there had been enquiries about whether people living within 50 metres of the coast were ready to be rehabilitated. The ‘Punargeham’ programme is against the spirit of what the Chief Minister had said, said the Janakiya Vedhi, which had organised a protest march on Saturday after the Chief Minister officially inaugurated a ₹344-crore programme to establish a sea wall using tetrapods.

Families living within 50 metres of the coast are being offered ₹10 lakh to buy land for rehabilitation in safer areas. However, the Janakiya Vedhi, in a communication here on Tuesday, warned there would be strong opposition to the programme.