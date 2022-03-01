Forum seeks comprehensive project to protect coastal areas

March 01, 2022 19:38 IST

Segment between Cheriyakadavu, Saudi left out of govt scheme, say activists

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, a forum of people in Chellanam and those living along the coast, has demanded that protection of the beach segment between Cheriyakadavu and Saudi, near Fort Kochi, should be considered under the 6.7-km coastal protection project that had been launched by the government.

The ₹344-crore project considered the protection of only a small portion of the threatened coastal segment using tetra pods. However, there should be a comprehensive project to protect the coastal area, said Fr. Paul Kochikkaran Veettil. He was inaugurating a protest action organised by the Janakeeya Vedhi in which the members formed a human wall as a symbol of coastal protection.

He said while the government had completed the present project on a war-footing, it should also consider the protection of other segments along the coast threatened by sea erosion. The Janakeeya Vedhi was also of the view that the material dredged from the Kochi shipping channel should be deposited along the coast between Saudi and Chellanam to help recreation of the beach to prevent further sea erosion threatening villages such as Chellanam.

The Janakyeeya Vedhi also called on the government to complete the work on breakwaters that will further help prevent sea erosion along the coast. The leaders of the Vedhi said the protest action to call the attention of the authorities to the problem of sea erosion had begun on October 29, 2019, and had completed 856 days as on March 1, 2022.