Forum moots water treatment plant in Palakkad to boost Kerala’s mango exports

The Kerala Exporters’ Forum in its policy suggestions on enhancing logistics and infrastructure facilities in the State has suggested, among other things, setting up of a water treatment plant and cold storages for mangoes from areas like Muthalamada in Palakkad district.

The suggestions have been put forward to the State government and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation with research input from the Department of Economics, Calicut University, said a spokesman for the exporters’ forum.

He said that with burgeoning demand for mangoes in the international market, the establishment of a water treatment plant in Palakkad will go a long way in utilising the international demand. The facility will enhance the quality and competitiveness of Kerala’s mango exports, benefiting exporters and the local economy, he added.

The exporters also said cold storage facilities support export of perishable goods by containing damage in transit. The State should support exporters in establishing private cold storage facilities and provide interest-free loans, interest subventions or subsidies to facilitate the construction of cold storage units. Emphasis should be placed on strategically locating these facilities to minimise transportation costs and enhance efficiency.

The exporters suggested a comprehensive policy framework aimed at addressing key challenges and fostering growth opportunities in Kerala’s logistics sector.

Optimisation of flight timings and cargo space is needed to prevent revenue loss due to cargo escalation, and ensure timely exports. Construction of cold storage facilities within the airport premises can streamline operations and reduce logistical expenses, the forum said.

Besides, exporters in the agricultural sector should be encouraged to avail themselves of infrastructure funds, such as the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) which offers subsidies for cold storage development. In addition to government support, private initiatives for cold storage development should be incentivised to meet immediate requirements.

The exporters also called for standardisation of logistics education to address the need for skilled human resources in the sector. Government institutions can play a crucial role in offering quality certification programmes to ensure the availability of skilled professionals.

The forum also recommended revising charges for container cargo at the Calicut airport. A reduction in charges based on quantity can stimulate export growth and enhance the attractiveness of Kerala as a logistics hub.