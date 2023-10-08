Forum moots elevated walkway to metro station in Thrikkakara

October 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakra Development Forum has released details of a proposal for a world-class elevated walkway that will link the Thrikkakara municipal bus stand, municipal cooperative hospital, and district panchayat and civil station junctions providing easy access to the proposed metro rail station.

The details were shared by architect Jaigopal Rao of Inspirations at a session of the forum, which was convened to consider the traffic issues stemming from the construction of the metro rail link to Kakkanad, said a spokesman for the forum on Sunday. He added that the walkway was conceived as a multi-purpose facility with a cafeteria and possibly a museum dedicated to child prodigy Clint, whose art works continue to inspire people after he passed away at a young age.

The museum for Clint’s art works has been considered by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to be housed at the K.T. George Memorial Park. The forum has requested the GCDA authorities that the museum may be housed in the proposed walkway.

If the walkway project is implemented, it will be possible to reach the metro station avoiding the busy road traffic. It will also be a major attraction for those who wish to walk to the station. The walkway will provide access to pedestrians from the bus stand and the cooperative hospital.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera delivered the keynote address at the forum meeting. He explained steps to be taken by KMRL to avoid traffic jams when the metro rail construction was on. He also appealed to the public to come up with suggestions.

The forum feels that Seaport-Airport Road should be a four-lane facility between Bharata Mata College and Collectorate Junction to overcome the traffic bottleneck. The meeting also decided to submit a proposal to the government to construct a bypass to Seaport-Airport Road from the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, Infopark, Navodaya, and Kangarappady.

