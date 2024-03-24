Forum for research in obesity elects office bearers

March 24, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The All-India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO) Kerala Chapter has elected Dr. Benny P.V., Professor and HOD, Department of Community Medicine at Sree Gokulam Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, as chairperson; Dr. Anita Nambiar, senior consultant physician and diabetologist at VPS Lakeshore hospital and Gopal Clinic and Diabetic Care Centre, as secretary; Gopika Krishnan, director of academics and research at Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centres, Kerala, as joint secretary; and Geethu Sanal, chief dietitian at Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centres, as treasurer.

