Forum for research in obesity elects office bearers

March 24, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Benny P.V.

Benny P.V.

Dr. Anita Nambiar

Dr. Anita Nambiar

The All-India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO) Kerala Chapter has elected Dr. Benny P.V., Professor and HOD, Department of Community Medicine at Sree Gokulam Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, as chairperson; Dr. Anita Nambiar, senior consultant physician and diabetologist at VPS Lakeshore hospital and Gopal Clinic and Diabetic Care Centre, as secretary; Gopika Krishnan, director of academics and research at Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centres, Kerala, as joint secretary; and Geethu Sanal, chief dietitian at Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centres, as treasurer.    

Gopika Krishnan

Gopika Krishnan

Geethu Sanal

Geethu Sanal

