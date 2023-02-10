ADVERTISEMENT

Forum files petition with HC seeking ban on male circumcision

February 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Friday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Union government to enact a law prohibiting the practice of male circumcision. In a petition, Non-Religious Citizen (NRC), an organisation based in Kollam, and five social activists submitted that circumcision was a human rights violation against the children.

In fact, the children were forced to undergo circumcision because of the unilateral decision of the parents. The were several instances of infant deaths due to the practice. Besides, the practice violated the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Parents cannot impose their religious beliefs, associated with circumcision, on their children. It was a torture perpetrated on the children. It was against the the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of Children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US