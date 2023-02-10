HamberMenu
Forum files petition with HC seeking ban on male circumcision

February 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Friday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Union government to enact a law prohibiting the practice of male circumcision. In a petition, Non-Religious Citizen (NRC), an organisation based in Kollam, and five social activists submitted that circumcision was a human rights violation against the children.

In fact, the children were forced to undergo circumcision because of the unilateral decision of the parents. The were several instances of infant deaths due to the practice. Besides, the practice violated the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Parents cannot impose their religious beliefs, associated with circumcision, on their children. It was a torture perpetrated on the children. It was against the the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of Children.

