Forum demands immediate halt to all K-Rail works

KOCHI

19 January 2022 22:27 IST

Samithi warns of stir on the lines of farmers’ protest

Samsthana K-Rail SilverLine Virudha Janakiya Samithi, a group protesting against the implementation of the K-Rail (SilverLine) semi-high speed railway project, has demanded that the government halt all works related to the project immediately. Leaders of the samithi told a press conference here on Wednesday while the government had prohibited all gatherings under the threat of the third COVID-19 wave, it was going ahead with meetings with leaders of society on the K-Rail project.

M.P. Baburaj, chairman of the samithi, and S. Rajeevan, general convenor, were among those who addressed the press conference here. They said the government was under the impression that people could be bound to their homes in the name of the pandemic and the protest against the rail project could be derailed.

If the government continued with the K-Rail project activities, including marking boundaries for land acquisition, a protest on the lines of the "historic" farmers’ protest would be organised to resist the project, they said. The government was forcing the people to put their lives in danger and come out into the streets against the project, they alleged. They demanded that all activities related to the project should be halted and all offices opened in connection with the project closed.

