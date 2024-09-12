Forum calls for last-mile connectivity from Kochi metro stations under KMTA supervision

Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF), a platform of citizens concerned about the rapid development of the municipal area against the shortage of broad roads and proper connectivity, has called for efficient last-mile connectivity from Kochi metro stations and Water Metro terminals under the supervision of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority.

According to the forum, interior areas of Thrikkakara-Kakkanad should be linked by deploying circular and mini buses and introducing facilities for shared taxis and autorickshaws. Such measures can prevent the current flood of private vehicles on roads.

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority was formed with focus on Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode cities. The Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Act came into existence in 2019 to coordinate and streamline transport systems in the three cities. The transport authority, which came into existence to coordinate and maintain transport facilities under a single umbrella, was celebrated widely. However, the authority has not functioned as envisioned in the charter of its formation, and it is almost in a state of slumber, alleged TDF convenor M.S. Anilkumar.

There is spiralling vehicle population in cities like Kochi coupled with shortage of road space. These two factors have combined to throw normal life out of gear. What is required is that public transport facilities should be coordinated and unified to allow free movement of people, Mr. Anilkumar said in his submission before the district authorities.

The new links should seamlessly connect the IT hub Infopark, civil station, Infopark Phase 1 and 2, Smart City, Cochin Export Processing Zone, Water Metro and metro rail. The proposed Kakkanad mobility hub and Kakkanad bus terminal should be planned with these future developments in mind, he added. Places that need to be linked include Thuthiyoor, Nilampathinjimukal, Infopark-2, Edachira, Mancherikkuzhi, Pallikkara, Vikasvani, Kuzhikkala, Navodaya Millupadi, Kollamkudimugal, Athani, Mundampalam, Pipeline, Thoppil, and Karumakkad.

The forum said that since the Metropolitan Transport Authority was under the Department of Transport, the Transport Minister must immediately look into the situation and consider suggestions in the memorandum, Mr. Anil Kumar said.