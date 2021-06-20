Fort Kochi tourism master plan to get a facelift

Kochi

20 June 2021 23:25 IST

Minister asks Irrigation dept. to ready DPR on beach preservation

The tourism master plan of Fort Kochi will be improved upon and sustainable steps taken to ensure protection of the beach front, Minister for Tourism and Public Works Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday following an online meeting of stakeholders that was held to bring the prime tourism locale to its old glory.

The master plan will be improved in consultation with the Tourism Director and the District Collector.

He directed the Irrigation Department to ready a DPR on the basis of a study report submitted by IIT-Madras on measures that ought to be taken to preserve the beach which has suffered extensive damage due to sea erosion.

Chinese nets

He directed KITCO to speed up efforts to renovate the iconic Chinese fishing nets that dot the beachfront, by making available lengthy teak logs of specified sizes. A toilet complex of international standards will be readied in the area, in tandem with the Kochi Corporation.

District Collector S. Suhas said that stakeholders, including the Corporation, Ernakulam DTPC and Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society (which is awaiting reconstitution), would work as a team to ensure cleanliness of the beach.

Rest house

The Tourism Director will probe whether the PWD Rest House that overlooks the beach can be renovated with the help of the KTDC. Mayor M. Anilkumar and K.J. Maxi, MLA, too participated in the online meeting.