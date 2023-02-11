Fort Kochi to be made safe food zone

February 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

KOCHI

The State government has initiated a project to make Fort Kochi a safe food zone.

Minister for Health Veena George convened a meeting here on Saturday to discuss the proposal. Fort Kochi has been shortlisted as it figured among the top tourist destinations in the State.

The project will be implemented in association with the Kochi Corporation. The authorities will ensure registration/licence for all eateries in the area. Workers will be imparted training in food safety. Hotel managements will have to ensure that all employees have health cards issued by the authorities.

A survey of eateries in Fort Kochi will be conducted as part of the project. Other partners in the initiative include the Department of Local Self Governments and Tourism, police, and Heritage Zone Conservation Society.