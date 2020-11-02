Fort Kochi taluk hospital turns care centre

KOCHI

02 November 2020 23:27 IST

100-bed facility has centralised oxygen supply, walk-in sample collection kiosk

Facilities at all government hospitals in the district will be augmented to treat COVID-19 patients, according to V. S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, who is in charge of pandemic-related measures in Ernakulam.

The Fort Kochi taluk hospital has been readied as a 100-bed COVID care centre that was inaugurated on Monday. The hospital will begin functioning on Wednesday with 26 beds. Additional beds will be put to use as required.

Five ICU beds and a single ventilator are available at the hospital which is fitted with centralised oxygen supply for 60 beds. A walk-in sample collection kiosk for testing was also set up.

The CIAL convention centre, which had been functioning as an FLTC, has been equipped with oxygen supply to treat 167 patients with more severe symptoms. With 150 beds at the Adlux convention centre, 50 beds at Palluruthy, 30 at Muvattupuzha, 25 at Aluva and 20 beds at Paravur, more category B patients can be treated at government facilities, the Minister said. The Thripunithura taluk hospital will also be equipped to treat COVID-19 patients.

At PVS Hospital, a treatment facility for category C patients, which has been operating with around 60 beds so far, is also likely to begin treating its full capacity of 120 patients. As many as 41 private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

“As per projections, we were expecting 3,500 new cases in the October-November period, but the average daily figure now is less than 1,000,” he said. The dialysis centre at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital will continue to function and non-COVID patients will also be able to seek treatment in a separate zone. An effort was being made to treat COVID and non-COVID patients simultaneously at government hospitals, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, an FLTC readied by the Kochi Corporation at A. J. Hall, Kaloor, will be set aside for police officials who test positive, Mayor Soumini Jain said. The centre is likely to have 60 beds.