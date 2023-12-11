Fort Kochi RDO becomes first to receive ISO certification in Kerala

December 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office is a model for the rest of government offices in Kerala, K.J. Maxy, MLA, has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at an event held on Monday to mark the award of ISO certification to the Fort Kochi RDO. The Fort Kochi RDO has become the first RDO in the State to receive the certification

Mr. Maxy hailed the efficient performance of the office and of Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj. Special care of senior citizens, congenial working atmosphere for employees, and sanitation were among the factors based on which the certification was awarded.

Mr. Maxy said that 3,909 memorandums were received at the Navakerala Sadas held in Kochi Assembly constituency. The memorandums had been forwarded to the departments concerned and would be addressed in a time-bound manner, he said.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, Mr. Vishnuraj and senior superintendent V.V. Jayesh received the certificate from ISO Director N. Sreekumar. Kochi tahsildar Sunitha Jacob, and councillors Antony Kureethara and Sheeba Lal were present.

