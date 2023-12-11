HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fort Kochi RDO becomes first to receive ISO certification in Kerala

December 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office is a model for the rest of government offices in Kerala, K.J. Maxy, MLA, has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at an event held on Monday to mark the award of ISO certification to the Fort Kochi RDO. The Fort Kochi RDO has become the first RDO in the State to receive the certification

Mr. Maxy hailed the efficient performance of the office and of Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj. Special care of senior citizens, congenial working atmosphere for employees, and sanitation were among the factors based on which the certification was awarded.

Mr. Maxy said that 3,909 memorandums were received at the Navakerala Sadas held in Kochi Assembly constituency. The memorandums had been forwarded to the departments concerned and would be addressed in a time-bound manner, he said.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, Mr. Vishnuraj and senior superintendent V.V. Jayesh received the certificate from ISO Director N. Sreekumar. Kochi tahsildar Sunitha Jacob, and councillors Antony Kureethara and Sheeba Lal were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.