Fort Kochi gently awakes from lockdown slumber

KOCHI

23 May 2020 00:08 IST

Tourists start frequenting the iconic streets and beachfront

Lockdown relaxations coupled with the commencement of roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) services in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen sector from Friday have resulted in tourists and others frequenting the famed streets of Fort Kochi heritage zone and the historic beachfront.

The locale wore a deserted look for the past two months, but for a fisherman or two trying their luck at netting fish. Among the foreign nationals spotted on the beach was Kei, a techie-cum-agriculturist from Japan.

“I have been stranded here since March and am staying with a friend at a homestay in Fort Kochi. Kerala is very safe as compared to other metro cities, and the people are very kind. But some make fun and refer to me as Corona, probably mistaking that I am from China. I do not care much for them though,” Mr. Kei said.

So, does he not get bored? “Sometimes, and I frequent the beachfront to take a break. I also get to see the sunset,” he said.

A little distance away was a filmmaker couple — Arthur and Simona.

“We are filmmakers. I hold a US passport and she a Dutch one, and we keep travelling,” Mr. Arthur said. Kerala handled the COVID crisis better than the others, so much so that we would rather be here than in the US,” he added.

The duo are working on a project to explore the essence of Vedic and Tantric culture of India. “In this, we are exploring the world view which is different from modernity,” Ms. Simona said.

Delving into the positives of the lockdown, Mr. Athur spoke of how dust had settled down and people were breathing fresher air, getting to see the Himalayas from many States in north India. “People are getting to see their organic essence, how to connect with the planet. They are thus realising the consequences of their actions, how they impact future generations.”

The only ones that bother them as they are in the lap of nature are stray dogs that abound on the beach walkway.