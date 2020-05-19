Fort Kochi beachfront, public square to get a facelift

Fort Kochi will have an upgraded beachfront and public square soon with a Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) project set to be over by September. The Vasco da Gama public square and walkway development project, once completed, will improve the existing beach walkway and connected landmarks. CSML planned to improve connectivity and efficient utilisation of the public space with uniform pavements, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CSML’s Chief Executive officer, according to a press release here. The project worth ₹1.95 crore could turn the square into a space for public functions and cultural events. and organised parking.

The upgradation of the beachfront will be pedestrian-centric with controlled entry points and access to authorised vehicles.