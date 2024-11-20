ADVERTISEMENT

Formulate plan to rein in illegal makers of plastic cups, plates, HC tells PCB

Published - November 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

PCB asked to file an affidavit stating how it proposes to take effective measures against the manufacturers and in which areas the board will require assistance

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will have to formulate a permanent plan of action to ensure that unregistered manufacturers of plastic cups, plates, covers, and other products do not engage in such business.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu recently passed the order on a writ petition filed by Sudhakaran K.V. of Malappuram seeking action against manufacturers of plastic cups, plastics etc. who have not obtained registration from the Central Pollution Control Board as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The court directed the PCB to file an affidavit stating how it proposes to take effective measures against such manufacturers and in which areas the board will require assistance.

The Bench added that the board will have to carry out permanent monitoring with the assistance of local authorities and the police. Hence, a permanent plan of action has to be formulated. The counsel for the PCB submitted that it has to depend on the assistance of the local authorities and the police due to shortage of staff.

