 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Formulate plan to rein in illegal makers of plastic cups, plates, HC tells PCB

PCB asked to file an affidavit stating how it proposes to take effective measures against the manufacturers and in which areas the board will require assistance

Published - November 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) will have to formulate a permanent plan of action to ensure that unregistered manufacturers of plastic cups, plates, covers, and other products do not engage in such business.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu recently passed the order on a writ petition filed by Sudhakaran K.V. of Malappuram seeking action against manufacturers of plastic cups, plastics etc. who have not obtained registration from the Central Pollution Control Board as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The court directed the PCB to file an affidavit stating how it proposes to take effective measures against such manufacturers and in which areas the board will require assistance.

The Bench added that the board will have to carry out permanent monitoring with the assistance of local authorities and the police. Hence, a permanent plan of action has to be formulated. The counsel for the PCB submitted that it has to depend on the assistance of the local authorities and the police due to shortage of staff.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.