Formidable task awaits Kerala Police in prosecuting cases booked for promoting enmity

November 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A formidable task awaits the Kerala Police that have booked 54 cases for promoting enmity between religious groups following the blasts at a meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre at Kalamassery in taking forward the cases to legal conclusion.

Cases have been registered under Section 153 (a) of the Indian Penal Code against people including Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

A case under the section has also been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Anil K. Antony for sharing a post on a social media platform in which he allegedly commented on an incident involving burqa-clad women.

Sanction needed

Though the police often book cases against those making communally inflammatory statements or speeches, only a few reach the prosecution stage. Courts can take cognisance to initiate legal proceedings in such cases only after obtaining the previous sanction of the State or the Central government. In most cases, governments refuse sanction for prosecuting the accused, forcing the police to drop the cases, pointed out judicial sources.

An alleged provocative statement or speech alone is insufficient to convict an accused. One needs to prove the criminal intent of the accused to commit the offence of promoting disharmony among various groups. It also has to be proved that the alleged speech or statement has incited or influenced any reasonable person to get the feeling of enmity or hatred against some groups, which would be an uphill task for the prosecution. The law may find application in places where inflammatory speeches might have triggered communal clashes, which is uncommon in Kerala, sources pointed out.

The offence, which is triable by a Judicial First Class Magistrate, is punishable with imprisonment up to three years, a fine, or both. If committed in a place of worship, the imprisonment will be for five years.

Legal advise

T. Asafali, who was the Director General of Prosecution during the Oommen Chandy government, said he had given legal advise to the government in several cases to decline prosecution sanction. By the time the sanction is sought, tension would have been eased and peace restored in the area where the alleged incident happened. If sanction would rekindle tension in the area, it would be better not to permit it, as the legislative intention is to ensure peace and maintain communal amity, he suggested.

