Former Supplyco official arrested on charge of fraud in Kochi

The Kadavanthra police arrested a former official of Supplyco who was booked on charge of forging letterhead of the Supplyco with a fake seal and using it for placing bogus purchase orders for corn via official email address of the company.

The arrested is Sathish Chandran, 67, of Elamkulam, who was the former HRD assistant manager of Supplyco’s Kadavanthra outlet. According to the police, the accused committed a fraud of ₹7 crore.

According to the first information report, the accused forged the letterhead of the outlet complete with a fake seal. He then allegedly used it for placing a fake purchase order for buying corn with two companies in Mumbai and one in Rajasthan on November 11, 2023, and January 10, 2024, through two email addresses of Supplyco.

The unauthorised use of Supplyco’s Goods and Services Tax registration (GST) number led to the bills getting uploaded on the Supplyco’s GST account causing inconvenience to the organisation.

