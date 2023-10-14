HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former student reports Cusat degree certificate goof-up after a decade

The student passed LLB in 2013, but was issued LLM certificate. She realised the mistake when the certificate was submitted for a job, and approached the varsity. Cusat says new certificate will be issued

October 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten years after clearing her degree programme in Law, a student has approached the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) stating that she was issued an LLM certificate instead of the LLB degree certificate.

The varsity has accepted the goof-up and ordered a probe into the lapse. Interestingly, the candidate did not recognise the mistake in her degree certificate till she submitted it for securing her employment. Her appointing authority pointed out the anomaly. The student had cleared her LLB exam from the university in 2013. She approached the university immediately and sought relief.

A relieved lot

The varsity authorities said the candidate would be issued her degree certificate. They are relieved that the former student did not take advantage of the goof-up and reported it to them. Her LLB certificate will be issued within two days of the candidate submitting the requisite applications.

The examination wing informed the Vice-Chancellor that the degree certificates of other law students who passed out in 2013 had no mistakes. Though the Vice-Chancellor ordered a probe, most of the officials in the exam wing responsible for the processing and issue of degree certificates had already retired from service.

‘Printing error’

The authorities claimed that a printing error could have resulted in the lapse. Only a detailed probe would reveal how it had happened in the case of a single student as the details before printing the degree certificate are provided by the officials in the exam wing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.