Former student reports Cusat degree certificate goof-up after a decade

Ten years after clearing her degree programme in Law, a student has approached the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) stating that she was issued an LLM certificate instead of the LLB degree certificate.

The varsity has accepted the goof-up and ordered a probe into the lapse. Interestingly, the candidate did not recognise the mistake in her degree certificate till she submitted it for securing her employment. Her appointing authority pointed out the anomaly. The student had cleared her LLB exam from the university in 2013. She approached the university immediately and sought relief.

A relieved lot

The varsity authorities said the candidate would be issued her degree certificate. They are relieved that the former student did not take advantage of the goof-up and reported it to them. Her LLB certificate will be issued within two days of the candidate submitting the requisite applications.

The examination wing informed the Vice-Chancellor that the degree certificates of other law students who passed out in 2013 had no mistakes. Though the Vice-Chancellor ordered a probe, most of the officials in the exam wing responsible for the processing and issue of degree certificates had already retired from service.

‘Printing error’

The authorities claimed that a printing error could have resulted in the lapse. Only a detailed probe would reveal how it had happened in the case of a single student as the details before printing the degree certificate are provided by the officials in the exam wing.