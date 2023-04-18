HamberMenu
Former special public prosecutor in Madhu lynching case slams investigation officer, prosecution

April 18, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The case related to the lynching of Attappady tribal youth Madhu could be dismissed as one without evidence, leading to the acquittal of all the accused, if mobile phone records and CCTV footage are found unacceptable as evidence, when the case comes up before higher courts at some point, Adv. C. Rajendran, former special public prosecutor in the case, said here on Tuesday.

Adv. Rajendran had to resign as special public prosecutor midway through after the victim’s family demanded his replacement.

The Special Court for SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad, which tried the case, had sentenced 13 persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment earlier this month.

Adv. Rajendran claimed that had the prosecution managed to bring on record the dying declaration of Madhu, extrajudicial confessions, and call data records (CDR), all the accused would have been sentenced to death, and that the verdict would have been upheld even on appeal.

He alleged that the special public prosecutor left out of the evidence CDR that would have helped prove the location of the accused at various points of time, how long they had spoken with one another, and how long they were together. That would have helped corroborate extrajudicial confessions, he said.

Mobile phone records and CCTV footage would have proved the common intention of the accused. Adv. Rajendran accused the investigation officer of stripping those records of evidential value by failing to record the hash value from the digital video recorders of CCTVs and mobile phones. He also accused the special public prosecutor of not bringing the all-important dying declaration of the victim to the special attention of the court. The declaration would have brought to light the victim’s own account of those who inflicted on him the potentially fatal 15 injuries and also proved the prosecution case that Madhu was detained in the forest by the accused themselves, Adv. Rajendran said.

