Former SFI leader moves HC for anticipatory bail

June 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Vidya K., former SFI leader, approached the Kerala High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in a case registered against her for forging an experience certificate to get an appointment as a guest lecture in a government college in Palakkad.

The case against Ms. Vidya is that she had produced a forged experience certificate in an interview held for the post of Malayalam guest lecturer at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts College, Attappady, Palakkad. The forged certificate was in the name of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. She has been charged under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘Mala fide intention’

In a petition filed through counsel P. Vijayabhanu, she alleged that the case had been foisted on her with apparent mala fide intention to tarnish her career and reputation. She contended that the offences under Sections 465 and 475 of IPC were bailable ones. The offence under Section 468 could not be invoked because as per the section cheating must ensue pursuant to a forgery committed which was absent in the case. The petitioner said that she was ready to cooperate with the investigation in every manner possible. When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, the court sought the response of the prosecution to the plea.