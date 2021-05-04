Kochi

Former security guard held for torching Cusat ATM

The North police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of setting fire to an ATM at the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus.

The arrested man was identified as Subin Sukumaran, 31, of Poonjar. He was picked up by the Shadow Police from Kaloor.

He had reportedly worked as a private security for a few months on Cusat campus in 2017. He has allegedly confessed to have set the ATM on fire as vengeance for being laid off from job.

He had reportedly suffered minor burns on hands and the face while attempting to set the ATM on fire using petrol on Sunday night. Reportedly, he was planning to leave for Mumbai in disguise when he was nabbed. The train ticket for the trip was also recovered from him.

