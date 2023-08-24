Former SC judge makes suggestions to reconcile Mass issue

August 24, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Former Supreme Court judge Kurien Joseph has appealed to bishops, priests, religious, and lay people in the Syro-Malabar Church to use options available within the Church framework to settle the ongoing controversy over the way the Mass is celebrated.

In a letter dated August 24, he said the way Mass was celebrated was not as important as the Mass itself, and that using options might pave the way for reconciliation.

Among the suggestions that he put forward are: using choices available in the Church to celebrate Mass. There are three choices: one is for the priest to turn to the altar throughout the Mass, the other is for the priest to turn to the people for the entire duration of the Mass, and yet another is for the 50:50 Mass in which the priest turns to the people for the first half of the Mass and then turns to the altar for the second half before turning to the people for the blessing after communion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A priest can be given the freedom to choose the way the Mass is celebrated on the basis of local practices. This will be an ideal problem solver. At the same time, all churches, seminaries, institutions, and pilgrim centres should be instructed to celebrate at least one Sunday Mass in the unified 50:50 mode.

Option should also be provided to heads of church on their visits to churches to celebrate the Mass according to the local practice, the former judge said in his letter.

He said that Pope Francis’ central concern was happiness, peace, and holiness in all. It is also true that the Pope approved the decision of the synod of bishops on Mass. However, since there are problems on the way to implementing the synodal decision, the Pope will accept and approve of a rethink on the issue, added the former judge, who was a former member of the pontifical advisory committee and the lone lay representative in the Syro-Malabar Church synod in Rome.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.