Kochi

Former panchayat secretary gets jail term

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday sentenced a former panchayat secretary to four years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 for taking bribe for issuing building permit. The convict was identified as Rubens of Azheekkal, the former secretary of Njarakkal panchayat.

The prosecution case was that Jossy, a resident of Puthuvype, had submitted an application for building permit in July 2009. The convict allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 to issue the permit.

Vigilance sleuths caught him while accepting the bribe at the panchayat office.

