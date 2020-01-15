Former panchayat secretary gets jail term

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday sentenced a former panchayat secretary to four years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 for taking bribe for issuing building permit. The convict was identified as Rubens of Azheekkal, the former secretary of Njarakkal panchayat.
The prosecution case was that Jossy, a resident of Puthuvype, had submitted an application for building permit in July 2009. The convict allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 to issue the permit.
Vigilance sleuths caught him while accepting the bribe at the panchayat office.
