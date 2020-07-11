Former Mayor opposes move to construct memorial

KOCHI

11 July 2020 00:01 IST

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany has come out against the move to construct a memorial for former Minister T.K. Ramakrishnan at the holding near the Ernakulam Boat Jetty.

Any construction in the area will be in violation of the Marine Drive Development Scheme prepared by urban planner Kuldeep Singh. The area should be left as vacant space as per the scheme. The memorial constructed in the name of the trust will eventually become a party office of the CPI (M), Mr. Chammany alleged.

The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had earlier issued Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for the construction of the memorial in an application submitted by CPI (M) leader C. N. Mohanan.

The former Mayor said the move would be questioned in a court of law.