Former Mayor demands CBI probe into award of sub-contract for biomining at Brahmapuram

March 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor and Congress leader Tony Chammany has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged conspiracy involving CPI(M) leaders behind the company that won the contract for biomining at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram plant giving a sub-contract.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Chammany dubbed it as “illegal” and violation of the contract terms. He claimed that the allegations he had raised had now been substantiated by documents which had emerged now. He reiterated that the law book seller in Ernakulam who won the sub-contract was a binami of the CPI(M).

Mr. Chammany said that the contract originally for nine months was further extended. Both the companies are being shielded by the Mayor and the CPI(M) leadership. He alleged that the Mayor and CPI(M) leaders had held deliberations (with regard to the corrupt deal) at premium hotels in the city. The company, which won the sub-contract, also has no expertise in biomining.

The former Mayor said that the corruption involving CPI(M) leaders would not be exposed if the police were to probe it even under the supervision of the High Court. Hence, the demand for a CBI probe.

Mr. Chammany said that the case against UDF councillors was fabricated and would be proved in court. He added that that as per the Kerala Municipal Rules, councillors had the right to examine any file. The Corporation Secretary is liable to provide documents if applied for in writing. UDF councillor M.G. Aristotle had taken possession of the files following a written application, he said.

