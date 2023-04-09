Former Mayor alleges corruption worth ₹50 crore in waste-to-energy projects

April 09, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KOCHI

Former Mayor and Congress leader Tony Chammany has alleged corruption worth around ₹50 crore behind what he claimed was “manipulation of tender conditions” in the waste-to-energy projects being implemented by the State government through the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Chammany alleged the involvement of intermediaries for influencing politicians and bureaucrats. He demanded a CBI inquiry into what he said was corruption involving senior politicians.

He contended that changing the energy tariff system that was proposed during the tenure of the United Democratic Front (UDF) into a system of payment based on the weight of waste taken to the plant opened up avenues for companies to make exorbitant profit.

Mr. Chammany claimed that the study on the World Bank-backed Kerala Solid Waste Management project put the cost at ₹2,965 per tonne, including primary collection to treatment. Whereas companies quoted ₹3,500 per tonne for the KSIDC-backed project that did not cover primary collection. In a 500-tonne plant, this would give way to making an additional profit of ₹5 lakh per day, thus an annual profit of ₹18 crore per annum, Mr. Chammany alleged.

The municipalities involved would have to cough up around ₹3,000 crore during the project period of 25 years. This would push the municipal bodies into penury, he said.