Former landowners to take extreme legal measures against Kochi Corporation

January 02, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Corporation is facing the bleak prospects of its valuable properties including the upcoming office complex at Marine Drive being put up for sale as former landowners are planning to take extreme legal measures to realise their money.

A civil court of Ernakulam had recently passed orders in four cases against the Kochi Corporation seeking compensation for the land acquired for the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road project. The court had ruled in favour of the landlords whose holdings were acquired for the road widening project.

Though the parcels of land were acquired from individual landowners way back in 2006, the civic body could not pay them the compensation as envisaged in law. The former landowners had earned favourable orders from the Corporation and pasted acquisition notices on the properties of the civic body. They had also pasted notices on the office complex at Marine Drive indicating that the property had been attached to the court for non-payment of dues as decried by the court.

However, the counsel of the Kochi Corporation moved the civil court seeking to lift the attachment on the properties of the civic body. The trial court is yet to pronounce its order on the petition from the Corporation, sources said.

Though the court has passed the order allowing the parties the compensation during the 2018-19 period, the civic body could not pay the money to those persons whose properties were acquired for the project. Every passing day would add to the financial burden of the Corporation as it will have to pay 12% interest from the day of the acquisition in 2006 besides the principal amount, said one of the counsels for the petitioners.

In one case, the civic body owed a landowner a meagre amount of ₹60,000. The Corporation could not pay compensation even to such individuals. The landowners are in the process of executing the court order and realising the compensation due to them, said the lawyer.