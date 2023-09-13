Former Kochi Mayor proposes modification in bid conditions for biomining

September 13, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KOCHI

Former Mayor Tony Chammany feared that the project approved by the Kochi Corporation Council for biomining of legacy waste would invite huge financial burden to the civic body.

The bid conditions for biomining, which were accepted by the council, were impractical and left room for malpractices and violation of tender conditions during the implementation stage, alleged Mr. Chammany in an open letter to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Mr. Chammany suggested modifying a few bid conditions, especially the provision that the firm shall rectify any violation of tender conditions within 30 days. Ideally, the civic body should have included the provision that the contract would be terminated in the event of any violation of bid conditions, he said.

The Corporation should implement the direction of the Local Self-Government department that legacy waste shall be divided into sectors, and that more players shall be brought in for biomining, he said.

Dismissing the suggestions made in the open letter, Mr. Anilkumar said the issues raised by Mr. Chammany had been discussed in the Kochi Corporation Council in detail.

The council took the decision on awarding the contract for biomining to the successful bidder after an expert team, which had representatives from the Local Self-Government department, Suchitwa Mission, and the Kochi Corporation, visited the plant site of the firm that won the bid and evaluated the technical aspects of the bid. Mr. Chammany was attempting to politicise the issue and create confusion among people, thus taking undue advantage of the situation, he alleged.

The Corporation is faced with the Herculean task of clearing waste that has got piled up at the plant site during the term of the previous councils including the one led by Mr. Chammany, he said.