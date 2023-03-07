ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kochi Mayor alleges corruption in award of contract for waste management

March 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor Tony Chammany has said that he will implead in the case taken by the Kerala High Court with regard to the fire outbreak at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Chammany alleged huge corruption behind the award of contract for waste management. Not just the contract, but its implementation too was problematic, he said.

A sub contract was awarded outside the main contract. Mr. Chammany alleged that a law book trader in the city was awarded the sub contract. The trader was a close acquaintance of the Mayor, he alleged.

Mr. Chammany said the High Court should also look into the corruption angle. He volunteered to share details, including the mobile phone number, if the police were willing to collect digital evidence monitored by the High Court.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, however, dismissed the charges as baseless saying that he knew no such trader.

