Former Kerala Minister M.A. Kuttappan passes away

Kuttappan, who passed away on June 20, was elected to the State Assembly as a Congress legislator for four times.

June 21, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former State Minister and Congress leader M. A. Kuttappan passed away here on Tuesday, June 20 night. He was 75.

He was undergoing medical treatment following an illness.

Kuttappan was elected to the State Assembly as a Congress legislator for four times.

He had represented Vandoor, Chelakkara and Njarakkal Assembly Constituencies.

A medical graduate, Kuttappan had handled the Welfare of Scheduled castes and Scheduled Tribes portfolio in the UDF government led by A. K. Antony in 2001.

He had also held the organisational responsibility as the general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The mortal remains will be kept at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee office till 11 a.m. The body will be taken to his residence at Navya Road near Kaloor. The funeral will be held at the public cremtorium at Pachalam at 4 p.m.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan condoled the death of Kuttappan.

