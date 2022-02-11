Former Kenya PM thanks Ayurveda practitioners

Former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga, daughter Rosemary Odinga, and others being welcomed at an Ayurvedic hospital at Koothattukulam, near Kochi.

Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, who arrived at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam earlier this week, to express his gratitude to physicians at an Ayurvedic eye hospital-cum-research centre there for helping his 44-year-old daughter, Rosemary Odinga, regain vision and for her follow-up treatment, will leave from there on Saturday.

Ms. Odinga had lost her sight completely in 2017, following optic nerve damage. Treatments done in South Africa, Israel, and China were futile.

It was then the family was informed by a friend about Kerala’s Ayurvedic tradition in dealing with such medical complications, said a press release.

In 2019, Ms. Odinga began treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre at Koothattukulam. After a month of treatment, she was discharged and continued medication at home. The treatment was done under the guidance of chief physician Dr. N. Narayanan Namboodiri. “The visit of the former Kenyan Prime Minister has reiterated the pride and possibilities of the Ayurvedic tradition. Ms. Odinga will remain at the hospital for three more weeks for follow-up treatment,” said a statement issued by research centre vice chairman Hari N. Namboodiri.