Former Israel PM Ehud Barak visits Kochi’s heritage locales

Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak visited the iconic Paradesi Synagogue at Mattancherry on Thursday afternoon, followed by a visit to the famed Chinese fishing nets on the Fort Kochi beachfront, amid a thick security blanket.

He also paid a visit to Princess Street, a heritage street in Fort Kochi. Mr. Barak and his spouse Nili Priel had arrived at Kumarakom, a village tourism destination in Kottayam on Tuesday, on a private visit.

The synagogue at Mattancherry, a prominent tourist attraction in the State, is believed to date back over 450 years and is considered among the oldest in the Commonwealth nations.

Sources said Mr. Barak spent around 20 minutes in the synagogue, where K.J. Joy, one of its caretakers, apprised him of its historic relevance. The synagogue is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. It is closed down for upkeep on Saturday.

Mr. Barak left for the Cochin International Airport by evening.