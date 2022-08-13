Former IB official stopped from flying

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was stopped from flying to London from the Cochin International Airport on Saturday morning after it emerged that a lookout circular (LOC) was in force against him.

The officer had retired as Assistant Director of IB. He had come to the airport with his wife to travel to their daughter’s place in London. However, emigration officials stopped him citing the LOC issued after he was arraigned in as an accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ISRO conspiracy case.

He said he had no clue about the prevalence of the LOC, and that he would approach the court to get it scrapped.