Former I-T official gets jail in bribery case

July 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The former inspector of Income Tax had demanded ₹10 lakh for not creating any problems during a verification

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam CBI Special Court has sentenced Dinesh K.K., former inspector of Income Tax, Investigation Wing, Ernakulam, to four-a-half-years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000 in a bribery case.

The case was registered on March 31, 2017, against Dinesh on a complaint that he had demanded ₹10 lakh for not creating any problems during a verification with respect to the remittance of more than ₹1 crore by a hospital into its bank account after demonetisation. Later, the accused had brought down the bribe amount to ₹5 lakh. The CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the money.

