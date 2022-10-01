Former High Court judge passes away

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 01, 2022 09:43 IST

Former Kerala High Court judge K. Thankappan passed away at Chottanikkara on Friday. He was 77. He was judge of the High Court from 2002 to 2007.

