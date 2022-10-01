Former Kerala High Court judge K. Thankappan passed away at Chottanikkara on Friday. He was 77. He was judge of the High Court from 2002 to 2007.
Former High Court judge passes away
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.