KOCHI 09 October 2020
Former High Court judge P.A. Mohammed passes away
Former Kerala High Court judge P.A. Mohammed passed away here on Thursday. He was 83.
He was a High Court Judge from 1992 to 2000.
He was the former Ombudsman for Local Self-Government institutions and also functioned as Chairman of the Admission Supervisory and Fee Regulatory Committees for professional colleges.
He also headed a judicial commission probing clashes between journalists and lawyers in 2016 in Kochi.
