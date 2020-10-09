Former High Court judge P.A. Mohammed passes away

P.A. Mohammed

KOCHI

09 October 2020 01:38 IST

Former Kerala High Court judge P.A. Mohammed passed away here on Thursday. He was 83.

He was a High Court Judge from 1992 to 2000.

He was the former Ombudsman for Local Self-Government institutions and also functioned as Chairman of the Admission Supervisory and Fee Regulatory Committees for professional colleges.

Advertising

Advertising

He also headed a judicial commission probing clashes between journalists and lawyers in 2016 in Kochi.